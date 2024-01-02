Gradual Cold Temperatures Leading to Snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Current Conditions

Good morning, everyone. As of right now, we are at 24 degrees in Grand Junction, with a feel-like temperature of a cold 18 degrees. The rest of the Western Slope is currently in the teens to 20s, while the mountains are chillier in the single digits.

Deja Vu Warmup

But similar to yesterday, temperatures will gradually warm up to the 40s. In the 10 am to 12 pm time frame, Grand Junction will warm up to the 30s. Only to get to the 40s by the 2 to 4 pm timeframe. Afterward, through 6 to 8 pm, temperatures will decrease back into the 30s.

Today’s Highs

Our high today will get up to 44 degrees with some clouds, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny. In the Western Slope, temperatures highs will mainly be in the 40s, with the exception of Telluride at 37. The mountains area will have highs in the 30s. This does not include Salida, which will reach up to 45 degrees.

Tonight, Going into Tomorrow

Tonight, temperatures will cool down to 20 degrees in Grand Junction. The Western Slope region will reach lows in the 20s, while the mountains will range from the teens to the 20s. Tomorrow will be a near-repeat of today’s conditions in the Grand Junction area. A high of 44 with a few passing clouds.

Snowmaker #1

As I mentioned yesterday, but now confirming, we do have a snow system coming in. From Wednesday at 11 pm into Thursday early morning around 2 am, most of the snow will be roughly south of Grand Junction, mainly near Montrose at the time. As we get through the afternoon at 2 pm and into the evening hours, that snowmaker will move northeast towards Pueblo.

Snowmaker #2

We are also watching another snowmaker come in, though. By early Saturday morning, around 8 am, snow will move east within Telluride, Montrose, and Gunnison. By 8 pm, most of the snow will dissipate, but we will still have scattered snow showers south of Telluride. More snow will come in from south of Grand Junction and will build up early Sunday morning around 1 am through Sunday evening at 8 pm. The snowmaker will continue up until Monday at 11 am when the snow finally begins to dissipate and slowly move out of the Western Slope area.

7-Day Forecast

Conditions will be dry with some passing clouds for the next two days. Except for Cortez, Thursday is when we will see our first snowmaker of the year: a 20% chance in Grand Junction and Delta and a 30% chance in Montrose. Cortez will see their first snowmaker of the year starting Wednesday evening. Friday will be another dry and cloudy day, while Saturday is when we will have a 20% chance for more snow. On Sunday, Cortez will see a 50% chance for snow, dissipating into a 30% chance on Monday. Highs this week will gradually get down to the 30s in Montrose and Cortez. By Monday, we will reach a high temperature of 27. Lows in Cortez will be mostly in the teens all week except for Wednesday night at 23 degrees, while highs will be in the 40s until Thursday.

