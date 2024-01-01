Nichushkin’s late goal lifts Avalanche over slumping Sharks, 3-1

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) shoots as San Jose Sharks defenseman...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) shoots as San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Sunday night.

Nichushkin also had an assist, Mikko Rantanen scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado.

MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 19 games, the longest to start a season in franchise history. He matched his longest home point streak, set from Jan. 2 to March 24, and is four games shy of tying Joe Sakic for the club record.

Alexandar Georgiev faced just 11 shots in his 19th win while Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves. Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose, which has lost eight straight games — all in regulation.

The game appeared headed to overtime when the Avalanche got a delayed penalty. With an extra attacker on, Jack Johnson fed Nichushkin for a one-timer at 16:31 of the third. It was his 17th goal of the season.

Josh Manson added an empty-netter at 18:53.

Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard played his first game since receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Girard last played Nov. 18 and entered the program on Nov. 24, citing anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for seeking help.

He missed 21 games before returning to the lineup Sunday.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:58 of the first, his 19th of the season. Hertl tied it at 16:53 of the second with his 13th goal, eight seconds into a Sharks power play.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

