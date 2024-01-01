I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs

Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The right lane headed westbound on I-70 is closed due to police activity.

This closure is located between I-70 Business and Exit 238, which is 1 mile west of Idaho springs near Fall River Road. Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay according to Google.

This is all the information known at this time according to CDOT.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A West Virginia distillery claims to have created new category of liquor.
Distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert's move to Colorado's 4th district as "self-interest"
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert’s move to Colorado’s 4th District as “self-interest”

Latest News

Jaylee, made her debut on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 12:28 am, weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 4.5...
First New Year’s Baby in Mesa County for 2024
Gas prices in Eau Claire, WI
The new year projected to bring new prices to the pumps
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
GasBuddy’s projections suggest that gas prices won’t reach $4 a gallon in any single month in...
The new year projected to bring new prices to the pumps