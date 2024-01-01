I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The right lane headed westbound on I-70 is closed due to police activity.
This closure is located between I-70 Business and Exit 238, which is 1 mile west of Idaho springs near Fall River Road. Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay according to Google.
This is all the information known at this time according to CDOT.
