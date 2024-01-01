GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Sucher has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple charges.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a felony menacing incident Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at a business in the 300 block of 1st street just before 1 p.m. Amy Sucher, a suspect in the incident, evaded the scene initially. Shortly after fleeing, she was taken into custody.

Sucher has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on charges of felony menacing, possessions of a controlled substance, and introducing contraband.

This is all the information available at the moment as the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A West Virginia distillery claims to have created new category of liquor.
Distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
New Year's Eve will be chilly, with temperatures in the 20s.
The last day of 2023 will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation for the larger cities on the Western Slope.

Latest News

Sucher has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple charges.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) shoots as San Jose Sharks defenseman...
Nichushkin’s late goal lifts Avalanche over slumping Sharks, 3-1
Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Stidham uneven in 1st start in place of Wilson as Broncos rely on defense to beat Chargers 16-9
Bike Fundraiser set for August
Pedal into the New Year with One Riverfront and the Brown Cycles shop