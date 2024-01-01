Concluding weather for 2023

New Year’s Eve will be free of moisture and chilly.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Current Temperatures

Current conditions outside are sunny with some passing clouds. This is evident from the live Alpine Bank Camera.

Local temperatures are currently in the 30s and 40s from the Grand Mesa to the central Grand Junction area.

Final Hours of 2023

As the last few hours of 2023 come to a close, temperatures will drop to 24° around midnight. Conditions will be dry and cold. If celebrating outside, jackets will be a necessity.

A Look Ahead

For the past few days, our weather team has been tracking some snowfall in the higher elevations for the remainder of tonight. This storm system is weak and will have minimal impact on road conditions. It will be cleared out of the area before midnight. Monday will consist of nothing but some scattered clouds.

The first few days of the new year will start with warm highs and steadily drop leading up to Thursday. On Thursday, the Grand Valley will have a shot at receiving precipitation in the area. This storm system will start in the Cortez area and will move towards central Grand Junction as the day progresses. To follow the precipitation, a cold front is coming in, which will continue to drop the highs nearly out of the 40s by next weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 23° in Grand Junction, 19° in Delta, 21° in Montrose, and 18° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 45° in Grand Junction, 46° in Delta, 43° in Montrose, and 45° in Cortez.

