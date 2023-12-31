Pedal into the New Year with One Riverfront and the Brown Cycles shop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Riverfront and the Brown Cycles are hosting a group bike ride New Years Day, inviting the community to ride with them.

Not only are the One Riverfront and Brown Cycles inviting the community to start the new year on bikes but to also use the Colorado Riverfront trail. Whether you are looking to work off those extra holiday treats or to get a quick start on your resolutions for 2024, cycling could be just what you are looking for.

Cycling is a form of low-impact exercise that the whole family can enjoy. Additionally, cycling is great for overall health, aiding to lower the risk for serious disease while also improving the overall health of pedalists. Some health issues that cycling can prevent range from strokes, heart attacks, some cancers, depression, etc. Some of the benefits include improved heart health, lowers stress, boosts moods, increase posture and coordination, etc.

The group bike ride will begin at 11 a.m. New Years day and will meet in the parking lot behind the bike shop off 6th and Colorado. The bike ride is open to all ages and abilities and participants should also plan to pedal for about an hour. Remember to bring your bikes, helmets, and to dress for the weather.

Learn more about One Riverfront and each of the trail sections by visiting https://oneriverfront.org/.

More information on Brown Cycles can be found here.

To read more about the benefits of cycling click here.

