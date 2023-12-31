Pedal into the New Year with One Riverfront and the Brown Cycles shop

Bike Fundraiser set for August
Bike Fundraiser set for August(KKCO/KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Riverfront and the Brown Cycles are hosting a group bike ride New Years Day, inviting the community to ride with them.

Not only are the One Riverfront and Brown Cycles inviting the community to start the new year on bikes but to also use the Colorado Riverfront trail. Whether you are looking to work off those extra holiday treats or to get a quick start on your resolutions for 2024, cycling could be just what you are looking for.

Cycling is a form of low-impact exercise that the whole family can enjoy. Additionally, cycling is great for overall health, aiding to lower the risk for serious disease while also improving the overall health of pedalists. Some health issues that cycling can prevent range from strokes, heart attacks, some cancers, depression, etc. Some of the benefits include improved heart health, lowers stress, boosts moods, increase posture and coordination, etc.

The group bike ride will begin at 11 a.m. New Years day and will meet in the parking lot behind the bike shop off 6th and Colorado. The bike ride is open to all ages and abilities and participants should also plan to pedal for about an hour. Remember to bring your bikes, helmets, and to dress for the weather.

Learn more about One Riverfront and each of the trail sections by visiting https://oneriverfront.org/.

More information on Brown Cycles can be found here.

To read more about the benefits of cycling click here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert's move to Colorado's 4th district as "self-interest"
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert’s move to Colorado’s 4th District as “self-interest”

Latest News

Saturday Night Showcase
Saturday Night Showcase: Broncos QB Chaos and CFP Preview
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder...
Thunder snap Nuggets’ 6-game win streak with 119-93 victory
Colorado Avalanche's Ben Meyers (59) works the puck against St. Louis Blues' Kasperi Kapanen...
Ryan Johansen and Devon Toews lead Avalanche past Blues 2-1