The last day of 2023 will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation for the larger cities on the Western Slope.

New Year’s Eve will be chilly, with temperatures in the 20s.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Next 24 Hours

Cloud coverage will persist in increments throughout the day on Sunday. In the early morning hours, a weak weather system could leave a light dusting on the Flat Tops and elevations above 10k feet. This will take place on Sunday morning between 3-8 AM. The small storm will clear up Monday morning. The Western Slope then welcomes more cloud coverage throughout the day. This cloud coverage will be much less dense and free of precipitation.

The Next Storm

Much of the central Western Slope has the possibility for precipitation on Thursday. The storm will originate in the four corners region near Durango and Cortez. The work week’s first three days will dry before this storm system.

New Year’s Eve

As midnight approaches, the final hours of 2023 will be cold. There will be no precipitation, but 24-degree temperatures are expected around midnight.

Highs & Lows

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 23° in Grand Junction, 22° in Delta, 20° in Montrose, and 18° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 44° in Grand Junction, 46° in Delta, 43° in Montrose, and 44° in Cortez.

