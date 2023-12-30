Xcel Energy faces wrongful death suit from Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - In a recent development, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Xcel Energy for its alleged role in the Marshall Fire. According to our Denver affiliate KUSA, 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, a resident of Superior, Colorado, was one of two people who were killed by the fire.

The Turnbull family filed the lawsuit just before the two-year statute of limitations was set to expire. The legal action comes in the wake of a report last June by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney, which concluded that Xcel’s power lines played a part in one of the two fires that eventually merged to form the Marshall Megafire. Xcel Energy has consistently disputed these findings.

