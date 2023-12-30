Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane

I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The closure in Silverthorne has lead to a slight reopen. The left lane has reopened but the right lane remains closed due to the vehicle fire. This is all that is known as of 1:04 p.m. according to CDOT.

----

At Mile Point 205, East Silverthorne, the westbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. The closure is set between Exit 205 and 203, causing a standstill on the interstate. The road remains closed as of 12:30 p.m. according to CDOT.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert's move to Colorado's 4th district as "self-interest"
Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert’s move to Colorado’s 4th District as “self-interest”
Stranded travelers in Colorado use iPhone SOS feature to call for help
Stranded travelers in Colorado use iPhone SOS feature to call for help
Winners and losers in Lauren Boebert’s switch to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District
Winners and losers in Lauren Boebert’s switch to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder...
Thunder snap Nuggets’ 6-game win streak with 119-93 victory
Colorado Avalanche's Ben Meyers (59) works the puck against St. Louis Blues' Kasperi Kapanen...
Ryan Johansen and Devon Toews lead Avalanche past Blues 2-1
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he was asked earlier in season to adjust contract or risk benching
Xcel Energy faces wrongful death suit from Marshall Fire
Xcel Energy faces wrongful death suit from Marshall Fire