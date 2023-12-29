Consistent Temperatures into the New Year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

From a Current Chill to a Slow Increase Today

This morning, the Western Slope is chilly in the teens to 20s. To the mountains, even chillier with single-digit temperatures. Throughout today, clouds will linger in the area, causing temperatures to slowly increase throughout this afternoon. We will reach a high of 43 with passing clouds. The rest of the western slope and northern parts of the mountains will reach similar conditions with highs in the 40s, while the southern parts of the mountains will reach maximums in the 30s.

Nothing to Stop the Evening Chill

Temperatures will steadily decrease this evening. By the 2 to 4 pm timeframe, Grand Junction will be in the low 40s. We will begin to reach the 30s starting at 6 p.m. Grand Junction will cool down to a low of 22 tonight. The rest of the western slope and northern mountains will get down to the 20s, while the southern mountains will see temperatures in the near teens to teens. Skies will be cloudy but will not impact the temperature.

Your Holiday Weekend Outlook

This weekend will be an enjoyable one, just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. We will have highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s with passing clouds. Through the end of this week and into next week, high temperatures will stay in the 40s, while lows will also persist in the 20s. Thankfully, conditions will stay dry on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just take a coat with you if you are going to be outside to watch fireworks.

Snow Still Possible?

I did mention yesterday that we had a slight chance of snow on Tuesday, but forecast models are switching back and forth between dry and wet conditions. Currently, we are seeing that it is too soon to tell if it will snow, as the models are currently saying it is too dry. However, it is not out of the question, as the models say if there is enough moisture, snow will occur Monday night and Tuesday. We are keeping an eye out to see what the final models say, so stay tuned.

