Local Health Alert: Scanga Meat Company issues beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination

SALIDA, Colo. (KJCT) - Scanga Meat Company, headquartered in Salida, Colorado, is issuing a recall of approximately 563 pounds of its ground beef products due to possible contamination with E. coli 0103, a strain capable of producing the life-threatening Shiga toxin. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) detected the presence of E. coli during routine testing. The affected products, produced on December 11, 2023, are described as the following:

6-lb. plastic tubes of “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR REGULAR GROUND BEEF” with lot code 3345.

6-lb. plastic tubes of “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR X-L GROUND BEEF” with lot code 3345.

1-lb. plastic chubs of “SCANGA MEAT HAMBURGER” with lot code 3345.

1-lb. plastic trays of “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat GROUND ROUND” with lot code 3345.

These products, bearing the establishment number “EST. 6460″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, were distributed both at the company’s retail location and to restaurants in Colorado.

Examples of the affected Scanga Meat Company products. (Mesa County)

Health Risks and Symptoms

E. coli 0103 can lead to the development of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening complication resulting in kidney failure, according to health experts. Symptoms of an E. coli infection are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Onset typically occurs three to four days after infection, with symptoms lasting up to 2 weeks.

Health officials noted that E. coli infections can be especially severe for children under five years old, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Experts say if you’re experiencing persistent, severe, or bloody diarrhea, you should seek medical attention.

What should you do?

If you or your business may have purchased the recalled products, here’s what Mesa County says to do:

Check refrigerators and freezers for the affected meats.

Do not consume the product and discard any that you find immediately.

Officials also reminded consumers of the importance of safe meat preparation. Ground beef must be cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees or more for safe consumption. Experts recommended a food thermometer to ensure proper cooking.

