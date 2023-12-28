Dime a Bag: Plastic bags out, recycled paper in starting January 1

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Shoppers be on notice— the era of plastic bags in checkout lines is about to end. Starting January 1, a new law will go into effect, changing the way Coloradans lug their groceries to their cars.

Under the new regulation, stores will only be allowed to use recycled paper carryout bags, and customers can be expect to pay a dime per bag. The shift is part of the state’s goals to reduce plastic waste and encourage the use of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Businesses that violate the law could face penalties. The first two offenses may result in a $500 penalty, while subsequent violations could lead to a steeper fine of $1,000.

