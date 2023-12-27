Roice-Hurst pet of the week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jax is an 8-month-old pup looking for a fresh start in the new year! While he can be shy at first, Jax warms up quickly and loves to play ball with his human friends at the shelter. All he needs is a patient, loving family and plenty of cuddles and treat.

As always, Roice-Hurst is looking for foster parents. If you are able to foster a dog or cat, you can give them a call at 970-434-7337. Also, if you would like to volunteer with the shelter, you can sign up here.

