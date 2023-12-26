Deadly shooting at Citadel Mall leaves one dead, three injured

The tragedy struck as holiday shoppers filled the mall doing last-minute holiday shopping.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Sunday, leaving one person dead and as many as three others seriously injured.

Colorado Springs Police responded to gunfire at the shopping center at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday as shoppers made last-minute holiday purchases. Details are still emerging as the investigation continues. According to the CSPD, the incident appears to have originated from a confrontation between two groups of people.

One victim, identified only as a man, succumbed to his injuries and died. At least two people are currently in serious but stable condition, as reported by KUSA. A woman was also hospitalized by the shooting with minor injuries, according to authorities. The police have not released the identities of the victims.

As of Tuesday, several people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Transmitter outage
Police lights
Officer involved shooting in Boulder County ends with motorist dead
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall
We expected a cold Christmas, and a cold Christmas is just what we got!
Christmas cold slowly relaxes this week

Latest News

The tragedy struck as holiday shoppers filled the mall doing last-minute holiday shopping.
Deadly shooting at Citadel Mall leaves one dead, three injured
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Transmitter outage
Police lights
Officer involved shooting in Boulder County ends with motorist dead