Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully releases more gray wolves on state-owned land

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - In a significant milestone for wildlife conservationists, Colorado Parks and Wildlife concluded its capture operations in Oregon on Saturday, successfully releasing a total of 10 gray wolves onto state-owned public land in Summit and Grand Counties.

The initiative aims to establish a permanent, self-sustaining population of gray wolves within Colorado’s borders. The release, comprising four males and six females, marks a critical step in the agency’s concerted efforts to reintroduce the iconic predator into the region.

“We are grateful to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for working with our agency in providing these 10 wolves,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “We have now completed our work in Oregon by capturing those gray wolves per our agreement with ODFW. We will continue our plan to release animals for the next few seasons in order to ensure that wolves don’t just survive but thrive in Colorado as they did a century ago.”

The gray wolf restoration program in the state has been met with considerable controversy. Notably, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association have lodged a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against the plan. The legal action is centered on apprehensions regarding the potential effects of wolf introduction on livestock and rural communities.

In a bid to protect the newly introduced wolves, CPW chose not to widely publicize the final release of the wolves on Friday.

Out of the 10 wolves released in the state, two were adults and the remaining eight were yearlings that were old enough to hunt on their own.

