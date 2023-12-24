Michigan Man with connection to Garfield County was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In November 2022 investigators affiliated with the Garfield County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) were looking into a case involving an underage teenage resident of Garfield county that was being exploited from an online relationship via cellphone applications. Further investigation led the authorities to a suspect located in Michigan. When this breakthrough occurred the GSCO Investigators asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Force for assistance in the investigation.

The ICAC TASK Force further investigated the suspect and made an arrest, charging 40 year old Timothy Scott Beals with: 2 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, 4 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and 6 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Beals was brought before the 80th Judicial District Court to answer for his criminal charges on Dec. 21st; his bond was set at $50,000.

The GSCO urges the public that use any form of technology (computer, smartphone, etc.) to communicate with people they have never met to be cautious. Parents should be aware of what sites their children are visiting for their safety; not only do computer crimes include sexual exploitation but also include blackmail and financial scams.

