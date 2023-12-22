First Alert Weather Day: Valley rain & mountain snow arrive Friday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase Friday evening and fall on and off through Saturday. Rain will change to snow Saturday night before ending Sunday morning.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the northwestern San Juan Mountains. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected with difficult to dangerous travel conditions within the advisory area. This includes Glade Park, Ridgway, Ouray, Telluride, Lake City, and Ophir.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday for the southwest San Juan Mountains. Snow accumulation of 8-16 inches is expected. Up to 20 inches of snow is possible in localized cases. Travel will be dangerous. This includes areas around Silverton, Rico, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Winter Storm Watch will likely be upgraded to either a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.

Timing The Rain & Snow

Exact times and locations can be somewhat variable. Here’s what we expect based on the latest data available...

Rain and high-elevation snow will increase between 5 PM and 10 PM Friday from the Four Corners and the San Juans around Cortez and Telluride to Montrose and Nucla. The valley rain and mountain snow will fill in to the north - including in the Grand Valley - between 9 PM and midnight Friday. Rain will change to snow in the valleys as colder air arrives on Saturday. The rain may exit before the cold air arrives, which could mean snow is limited for some of us. Still, most of us should get at least some snow before it shuts down Saturday evening between 5 PM and 8 PM. Spotty areas of lingering snow are possible Sunday through about midday - especially over the higher terrain of the Grand Mesa, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the Elk Mountains.

Expected Snow Accumulation

Snowfall amounts of up to 1-4 inches are expected along Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Montrose. The Montrose end of the drive may be more highly favored for the bigger amounts. If the rain outruns the cold air, some areas may not get any snow at all.

Christmas Forecast

The forecast for Christmas Day looks a little bit better every day. There still can be some clouds early, but the day will become mostly sunny with high temperatures near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Morning lows will be in the high teens to lower 20s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from lower 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to middle 30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Friday will become cloudy. The day will stay dry. We’ll warm from lower 30s at 7 AM to lower 40s at 11 AM, then to upper 40s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez. Valley rain and mountain snow will increase from south to north between 5 PM and midnight.

