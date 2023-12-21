Need somewhere to shop for last minute gifts? These local businesses have you covered

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - ‘Tis the season to support your local businesses! With just days left until Christmas, the clock is ticking for last-minute shoppers, but there’s no need to panic. In a world dominated by online retail giants, it’s often easy to forget that you can find affordable, high-quality goods made and sold right here in the valley.

Venturing across the valley on a cold, gray December day, I embarked on a mission to chat with local businesses and find our their recommendations for ideal last-minute holiday gifts without skipping out on quality. In the heart of Fruita, quaint shops emanated the warmth of community spirit, offering a range of gifts from handcrafted treasures to artisanal foods perfect for the holiday season. Palisade, nestled amidst frost-capped orchards and vineyards, held charming boutiques and artisanal wines. Meanwhile, downtown Grand Junction was alive with the energy of festive shoppers exploring a diverse range of packed storefronts, from eclectic artisanal galleries to specialty boutiques.

In the midst of bustling locals, business owners shared what they thought makes for the perfect eleventh-hour holiday gift. From peach-themed fashion to locally sourced gourmet treats, the emphasis fell on unique, thoughtful presents that reflected the heart and soul of the community they came from.

Note: All impressions and opinions of the goods shown within are the author’s actual opinions. KKCO 11 News did not receive payment or compensation of any kind to feature these businesses.

Palisade

Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado. (Marc Mancuso)

Against a backdrop of snow-dusted peach trees and rows of dormant vines, Palisade becomes a cozy, small-town retreat during the Christmas season. The town’s main street is lined with shops, restaurants, galleries, and boutiques, making in the perfect stop for a gift that just screams “local,” especially for wine and fashion aficionados.

West Slope Mercantile, or, “The Merc”

The West Slope Mercantile features a lot of great last-minute gifts for the holiday season, holding a local-first perspective when it comes to the aesthetics and products they sell. (Kacie Sinton)

If you want to get a gift for someone who loves the things that make Palisade iconic— the peaches, the wine, and the culture— this should be at the top of your list. Most of their larger products like their clothes and gear will cost somewhere around $50 to $70, though the store has plenty of cheaper options. Front-and-center on its largest wall, it features handsomely designed button-ups and sweaters with a focus on local iconography. The shirts will run you between $55 and $70 each, though the vast majority are around $65. To help fight that winter chill, the store also sells sweaters and hoodies with locally-themed designs. Designs include the classic western slope duality of pine forests and desert vistas at sunset. And, of course, you can find sweaters repping local pride with “West Slope, Best Slope” printed on the chest. The sweaters are in about the same price range as the shirts, though slightly more expensive. Most of them will cost you somewhere between $64 and $70.

"Peaches & Leaves" button up with Palisade patch. (Kacie Sinton)

Three racks of sweaters featuring a desert design, a pine tree design, and a sunset design. (Kacie Sinton)

A brown sweater with "West Slope Best Slope" printed on the chest. (Kacie Sinton)

If you’re shopping for someone who doesn’t like clothes for Christmas, or you just need another gift that isn’t clothes, the Mercantile also has loads of great gifts and stocking stuffers like these binoculars and monoculars. These will run you anywhere from $75 to $295.

The Western Slope Mercantile has a lot of great gifts aside from clothes, including a small array of outdoor equipment like binoculars. (Kacie Sinton)

Harlow

Harlow Lifestyle and Gift in Palisade, Colorado. (Kacie Sinton)

Just down the street from the Western Slope Mercantile sits Harlow, its sister store. The two are closely related, but Harlow exudes a distinctly different atmosphere with more art, jewelry, and home goods. If you’re a fan of the 2022 Colorado Winefest commemorative art, you might recognize Cori Ward, one of their vendors. Ward’s stickers would make for great stocking stuffers, costing $6.50 a piece. Her hats are a little pricier, though still affordable at $39 a pop. 5x7 greeting cards featuring her work are also available for $8. All of Ward’s products would make a great colorful memento for out-of-town family or friends.

At Harlow, you can buy prints, postcards, and stickers made by local visual artist Cori Ward. (Kacie Sinton)

The store also features some more Eco-conscious gifts for your loved ones, including leather purses and bags made out of scrap material from the dairy industry. The bags are high quality and hand-crafted, which makes them both a great gift and also pretty pricey. Most of these gifts will run you between $130 and $245, with most being around $150.

These leather bags are made of recycled scraps from the meat and dairy industry. Rather than being thrown away, they are repurposed. (Kacie Sinton)

Fruita

Lights wrapped around trees and the iconic bicycle statue in the Civic Center Park. (Kacie Sinton)

Fruita’s proximity to outdoor wonders like Colorado National Monument and the Grand Mesa adds an extra layer of magic to the Christmas season. As the first snowflakes gently blanket the red rock formations and mountain biking trails that characterize Fruita’s culture, the town’s historic downtown area comes alive with the glow of twinkling lights.

Fruita’s retail scene is characterized by a mix of independently-owned stores, containing a diverse array of one-of-a-kind gifts. Specialty shops featuring handmade crafts, unique artworks, and locally-produced goods are particularly popular during the Christmas season. Visitors can explore quaint boutiques offering handcrafted jewelry, artisanal foods, and distinctive home décor items, making it easy to find thoughtful gifts for loved ones.

The FARM

The FARM is filled with individual modular studios that are rented out by artists and business owners alike. (Kacie Sinton)

The Fruita Arts and Recreation Marketplace (FARM) is likely one of the best places in the valley if you’re shopping for anyone with interests that fall under art and recreation. With loads of studio space and a wide menagerie of businesses to wander through, it’s easy to find something for just about anyone.

Best of all, the FARM will be doing on final holiday market before the holidays on December 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s a list of the stores you can expect to find:

Ajay Gustafson — Still-life paintings and portraits

Stegosaurus Press — Block printed designs on tea towels, shirts, cards, stickers, and prints.

Andrew J Studios — Woodworking, earrings, skateboards, and prints. .

Matt Fay Fine Art — Fine art prints and commissions.

Matt Fay's studio at FARM. (Kacie Sinton)

By All Means Art — One-of-a-kind handmade ceramics, paintings, prints, and tools.

Element Outdoors — Overland adventure vehicle outfitting, rentals, outdoor gear, roof tents and other car camping supplies.

Van Fossan Studio — Fine art with global acclaim.

Lynn Ashton Artworks — Fine art and paintings.

Creations of Inle — Clothing repair, alterations, tailoring, upcycling, candles, and custom cycling gear.

Creations of Inle does custom sewing, alterations, and surging. (Kacie Sinton)

Westslope Tintypes — Photography prints done in a classic technique called “wet plate,” which dates to the era of photography before film existed.

The Zen Den — Yoga studio offering daily classes.

Zen Bike Works — Professional, full service bike repair and upkeep.

The Muse — A creative space open to artists and other creative types.

Momentum Mountain Biking — Mountain biking lessons and camps for all skill levels. Group lessons, private lessons, retreats, and group trips are offered.

Cobo Blu Artworks — Paintings done in realistic, abstract, and impressionistic styles.

Egolf Interiors — Full-service interior design firm.

Giselle Genova — Window paintings, murals, and acrylic paintings.

The Reiki Room — Practice offering spiritual, physical, and emotional care via Reiki, a Japanese stress-reduction technique.

The Reiki Room uses a Japanese technique for stress reduction for its clients. (Kacie Sinton)

Tandem Studio — 3-D renderings and illustrations.

Rhema Music and Clothing Company

Rhema may appear to be a single business at first glance, but offers a diverse and eclectic array of products and services that cater to a range of tastes and interests. As you step through the doors, you’ll find a collection of both vintage and new vinyl records that would make great gifts for the musical aficionados in your life. Nearby, you’ll find racks of clothing and lifestyle products ranging widely in price.

Rhema offers a wide variety of clothing ranging in price. (Kacie Sinton)

As you walk through the front doors of Rhema, the first thing you see is racks of vinyl records against the nearest wall. (Kacie Sinton)

In addition to being a haven for music and fashion enthusiasts, Rhema is also a local hub for learning music. Buying a guitar from them also lands the gift receiver two free lessons.

The acoustic guitars that Rhema sells also land you free lessons for the musically talented people in your life. (Kacie Sinton)

Colorado Backcountry Biker

Mountain bikes sit out front of Colorado Backcountry Biker. (Kacie Sinton)

Frankly, I would be doing Fruita a disservice if I didn’t mention at least one of its iconic mountain biking stores. Colorado Backcountry Biker, or CBB, is a great place for last-minute Christmas shopping catering to cycling enthusiasts. Built in one of Fruita’s oldest buildings, the floors creak with centuries of character and the air smells heavy of rubber and chain lubricant. In other words, it’s perfect for those seeking 11th hour gifts for the avid mountain biker in their life.

CBB offers an array of stocking stuffers, such as stylish socks, locally-designed stickers, and shatterproof sunglasses. CBB is also a treasure trove if you’re looking for a larger, more impactful gift. Mountain bikes, of course, take center stage, though they are a significantly more expensive item than anything else on this list. Alongside the bikes, CBB offers a wide selection of riding essentials, including helmets, riding packs, pedals, and a myriad of maintenance and customization supplies.

A wall of socks featuring a variety of themes. (Kacie Sinton)

If you’re looking to gift a memorable experience, CBB also offers a range of rentals. Whether its mountain bikes for the Lunch Loops, gravel bikes for some light adventuring, e-bikes for boosted commutes, or a kids’ bike for young riders, CBB provides. Though, during this time of year, you may want to plan any mountain biking trips after the spring. On the topic of muddy trails, CBB’s website says it best: “If you get caught [on muddy trails], it will be a miserable, un-rideable experience! Trust us!” CBB also offers hut-to-hut trips for some more unique and adventurous experiences.

Riding packs at CBB in three different colors. (Kacie Sinton)

A range of colorful pedals on display at CBB. (Kacie Sinton)

Shop employees said stocking stuffers like socks, stickers, and sunglasses are popular choices this year, though most of what they sell is a bit too big to fit in a stocking. Mountain bikes are the store’s bread and butter as well as general riding accoutrements like helmets, riding packs, pedals, and general upkeep and customization supplies. The company also offers rentals of varying kinds, including different mountain bikes, gravel bikes, e-bikes, and kids bikes. Hut-to-hut trips are popular as well, and could be a good gift for out-of-town guests that make a habit of visiting Fruita. The store also has a full-service shop in the back for maintenance and upkeep, which any avid biker would appreciate as a gift.

CBB has a full-service shop for repairs and upkeep. (Kacie Sinton)

Grand Junction

Downtown Grand Junction becomes a buzzing hub of activity during the holiday season, with the highest concentration of locally-owned shops and boutiques in the valley. The city’s Main Street comes alive with tall trees draped in lights, transforming the downtown area into a vibrant holiday market. Downtown Grand Junction is the place to go if you are looking to satisfy a wide range of tastes and lifestyles. From quaint boutiques to to lively restaurants and bars, downtown Junction is the go-to destination for local holiday shopping.

OutWest Books

Books make great gifts, and OutWest Books has something for just about everybody. During my visit, I had the pleasure of speaking with Didi, one of the bookstore’s employees, about what books she read this year that she would recommend. Didi had performed the impressive feat of reading around 221 books this year (which, first of all, congratulations and holy cow!), so I think I went to the right person for the job. Didi’s extensive reading rendered her an invaluable source for recommendations as I worked on this story, and her insights into the literary landscape of 2023 added a bit of a personal touch to the bookstore’s offerings.

Here are, in no particular order, three of OutWest Books’ recommendations for some of the best books of 2023:

"The Meister of Decimen City" by Brenna Raney. (Kacie Sinton)

The Meister of Decimen City by Brenna Raney

Science fiction and superhero heavy, this book involves a supervillain main character with a cloned horde of dinosaurs. Summarized on the book jacket as “No one cares that you cured cancer if you also cloned a horde of dinosaurs and let them rampage down the street.”

"The Ghosts of Beatrice Bird" by Louisa Morgan. (Kacie Sinton)

The Ghosts of Beatrice Bird by Louisa Morgan

Based around a medium plagued by ghosts, this book falls more under the paranormal horror umbrella than anything else, though it does have elements of soul-searching and growth. The book is summarized as, “A woman’s ability to see ghosts draws her into a journey of redemption and unexpected friendship in this unforgettable story from the acclaimed author of A Secret History of Witches.”

"Killers of a Certain Age" by Deanna Raybourn. (Kacie Sinton)

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Rayborn

Do you like assassins? Retirees? How about retiree assassins? If yes, then this book is the one for you. The book asks the question of “What happens when people who kill for a living reach retirement age?” And, the answer is an all-expenses paid vacation between four retiring assassins that quickly goes wrong. I’ll leave the rest up to you to find out.

The Hog and the Hen / Candy Time Shoppe

The front counter at the Hog and the Hen. (Kacie Sinton)

Featuring a wide variety of cheeses, spirits, meats, and just about every kind of candy you could think of, the Hog and the Hen is the place to go for the chefs, the gourmands, the sommeliers, and the candy lovers in your life. The manager on duty was kind enough to pull several of their top sellers off the shelf for me.

The Savory

Wensleydale with lemon and honey, smoked salami, fondue cheese, sage derby cheese, cranberry orange and cinnamon goat cheese, duck patê, and more. (Kacie Sinton)

At risk of sounding a little too much like Julia Child, the Hog and the Hen as a local market holds a commitment to a great gastronomic experience that can be seen in the treasure trove of flavors, offering a curated selection that speaks to a wide culinary experience. From simple salami to high-brow patês and cheese, you can’t go wrong shopping for the charcuterie board lovers in your life here.

The market also features a deli counter, commissioned charcuterie boards for holiday parties, and a wide range of meats and cheeses. Of note— the market stocks a wide variety of rare or hard-to-get ingredients and foods, which makes this store a great stop if missed the boat on ordering specialty ingredients for that critical holiday dish you’ll be serving next week.

The Sweet

Candy at the Hog and the Hen. (Kacie Sinton)

The Hog and the Hen features a myriad of choices when it comes to sweet treats and candy confections. The store is a haven for those seeking not only the familiar delights but also limited-edition and hard-to-find candies and sweets, transforming the act of gift-giving into a delightful treasure hunt. These unique finds, carefully curated and nestled within the store’s shelves, make for perfect stocking stuffers, especially when aiming to impress nieces and nephews with something truly special.

The Boozy

An aisle of liquor and spirits at the Hog and the Hen. (Kacie Sinton)

Definitely a store to make sure you leave with every culinary box checked, the Hog and the Hen also has an extensive library of boozy beverages and spirits to help the holidays flow as easily as liquor.

A manager at the Hog and the Hen holds liquor bottles for viewing. (Kacie Sinton)

Hill People Gear

The Hill People Gear sign. (Kacie Sinton)

The perfect store for the avid outdoorsman in your life, Hill People Gear caters to folks who relish the opportunity to get out into the wilderness and get dirty. You can find everything from critical safety gear to hiking packs and skis. Hill People Gear is primarily an online storefront, but shopping in-person as a local does have its advantages. Some items are out of stock on their online store, but can still be found at the physical storefront. The kit bag below, for example, cannot be bought online but can still be found locally.

A blue kit bag on a manniquin at Hill People Gear. (Kacie Sinton)

The store is also a great stop for practical and pragmatic stocking stuffers like flashlights, compasses, and multitools. Most stocking stuffer-sized items range from $30-$40.

A Streamlight Microstream at Hill People Gear. (Kacie Sinton)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.