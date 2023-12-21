Mesa County sees respiratory virus cases decrease amid nationwide holiday surge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As families come together for the holiday season, concerns about the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID, flu, and RSV, have heightened nationwide, as reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Mesa County has seen a decrease in cases since the peak in October, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.

The CDC notes an overall increase in respiratory virus cases across the US, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant during the festive season. In Mesa County, health officials attribute the local decline in cases to various factors, including public health measures and community awareness.

To safeguard against respiratory viruses, health authorities recommend the following preventative measures:

Vaccination: Getting vaccinated remains the best and most crucial step in protecting oneself and others from severe illness according to the world’s leading medical experts. Officials encourage everyone to check their vaccination status and consider booster shots as recommended.

Hand Hygiene: Regular handwashing is fundamental to preventing the spread of respiratory viruses. Thoroughly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer helps reduce the risk of transmission.

Stay home if you are sick: If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, the best thing you can do to help control the spread is to stay home.

Mesa County Public Health provides weekly updates on flu, RSV, and COVID numbers on their website.

