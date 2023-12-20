Grand Junction city council to meet behind closed doors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction city council typically meets each week on Wednesday in an open, public meeting. However today, the council is meeting in an executive session before the public meeting.

On its agenda for the executive session, the council has two items. The first one a discussion about buying the Baymont by Wyndham. As KJCT News 8 reported before, the city council wanted to buy the property to turn it into affordable housing.

Also on its agenda for the executive session, the council shows a discussion indicating either renting or leasing affordable housing at one of two properties. The agenda states at 920 and/or 1020 Grand Avenue.

At 5:30 the council will move to its normal public session. On that agenda are a number of things, including a resolution to sign an agreement with Xcel Energy that’s aimed at reducing costs that will come with the city’s electric vehicle readiness plan. That is expected to bring more charging stations to the city.

According to the city, nearly 10% of all new cars registered in Colorado in 2022 were electric. As such, city leaders see this as an opportunity to make Grand Junction a regional charging hub.

