This week stays warm, then rain and snow are possible this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Warm weather will greet the Winter Solstice, but rain and snow are on track to return this weekend.

Our Next Weather Maker

Low pressure off the West Coast is our next weather maker. It isn’t likely to arrive until Saturday, so we’ve got plenty of time to watch it. It’s a warm storm system that will likely bring rain. Some snow Saturday night and Sunday morning is possible. This storm system is expected to exit in time for Christmas, so it isn’t likely to affect Christmas itself. It can, however, affect travel into Western Colorado this weekend leading up to Christmas.

Until Then...

Clouds are plentiful ahead of this storm system - even as it is offshore. We’ll find some breaks in the clouds where the sun can shine through, but this week will be more cloudy than not.

Holiday Travel Weather

Another storm system is working its way off the East Coast Monday evening. Snow will sweep eastward across interior New England on Tuesday. Stormy spots up and down the West Coast can also slow travel there. Another storm system will form over the Southern Plains late Wednesday and sweep eastward across the central U.S. It could snarl travel from Chicago to Dallas to Houston between Thursday and Friday. Then Friday becomes increasingly snowy across the interior Pacific Northwest.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees at 6 PM to mid-30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by morning. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to lower 40s at 11 AM, then to upper 40s and lower 50s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez.

