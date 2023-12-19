Making Baklava with Sitto’s Food Truck

Sitto's Food Truck
Sitto's Food Truck(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are plenty of reason to celebrate the holiday season and Baklava is one of them. Here is the recipe so you can try it for yourself.

Syrian-style Ba’lawa (Baklava)1lb package frozen phyllo dough

-1lb walnuts

-1-2tbsp sugar

-1.5 cups rendered butter, melted

-1.5 cups rose sugar syrup in a jelly roll pan or size/shape as needed for phyllos sheets, brush some of the rendered butter. Place one sheet of phyllo in the bottom, brush with butter. Then put 3 sheets at a time in the pan and brush the top sheet with butter until half of the package is used up. Chop walnuts in food processor with 1-2 tbsp sugar, and place on top of this first half of buttered phyllo. Take 3 sheets of the next half of the phyllo package, brush the top sheet with butter, and continue until the rest of the package is used.Cut baklava into squares, triangles, or diamonds as desired with a sharp knife. Pour remainder of butter over it if desired.Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until dark golden brown.Remove from oven and immediately pour sugar syrup over the ba’lawa. Let cool and enjoy!Sugar syrup recipe:4 cups sugar

-1.5 cups cold water

-1 tablespoon lemon juice

-1 tablespoon rose water

Mix first 3 ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer 10-20 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Let cool for 5-10 minutes, then add rose water. Use for baklava or other treats; remainder can be stored in the refrigerator for a few months.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

