Grand Junction Police Department co-responder unit aiming to help people in times of mental health crisis

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The co-responder unit at the Grand Junction Police Department is aiming to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program started locally in 2018. With the help of an officer and clinician, people experiencing a mental health crisis can get the help they need.

Brandi Black, a clinician a part of the co-responder team, said the department is always looking for more clinicians.

There are currently spots for two more people on the co-responder team.

