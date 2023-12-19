GJ city manager could soon have a new job

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Greg Caton has been with the City of Grand Junction since 2016, after coming to the Grand Valley from Oro Valley in Arizona, but he could soon be returning to Arizona.

Caton is one of four finalist for the city manager job in Sedona, AZ. Caton met with Sedona city council members during an executive session on Monday Dec. 18. No word on when he would make the transition should he be selected.

KJCT News 8 reached out to Greg Caton for comment, but no response was given. The City of Grand Junction said it has no comment at this time.

