District 51 has millions in unused funding

Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At tonight’s Grand Junction city council meeting, members are set to discuss millions of unused dollars allocated for school District 51.

According to the city, it’s been collecting frees from dwellings in within the city since 1996. That money going toward what’s called the school land dedication fee. The fee is designed as a way for the district to have money available for things such as purchasing new property, or expanding school facilities or to help build new schools.

The money has been continuously set aside since it’s inception. The funds even accumulating as much as $16m. However, according to the city, the district hasn’t made a request for any of that funding since 2018. Which, according to the city, means the school has more than $9m in unused funding.

According to the council’s meeting agenda, the school has been contacted about the funds. The district stated that due to staff turnover, the district was unaware of the fee and the process for requesting the funds.

If the district decides to not resume requesting the disbursements, the city said it’s ready to refund the fees that have been paid.

