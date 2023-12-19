Crestview neighborhood finds solution to stolen Baby Jesus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Last week a neighborhood in Grand Junction had their Baby Jesus stolen from their Christmas nativity scene. Since then members of the neighborhood have found a temporary solution just in time for Christmas.

For nearly three decades, David Hunt, a resident of Crestview, has gone to great lengths to ensure that his home is one of the brightest in the neighborhood during the holiday season. The neighborhood for the past eight years have displayed a vintage nativity scene. When Baby Jesus was stolen from the scene over a week ago he knew he needed to find a solution. Hunt said “we talked about getting another Baby Jesus.” The manger had been empty for the past week until Hunt called his grand daughters and they kindly gifted him one of their baby dolls. “It adds a lot when you have the Baby Jesus this is what the season is all about in the first place” Hunt said. Another neighbor was kind enough to led him a crib to make the scene whole again.

Without the original Baby Jesus we asked Hunt if he felt the nativity scene was complete, he stated “it’s complete now, and it’s nice to have before Christmas.” With most in the neighborhood being satisfied with the temporary Baby Jesus in it’s place, another resident stopped by to share a story of a little girl she spoke to and her unique perspective on the situation. Sue Brewington said “the little girl said well the Baby Jesus hasn’t been born yet it’s not Christmas so maybe he’ll come back for that so that’s what I’m holding out for is that the Baby Jesus will return on the 26th.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.