The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance

Colorado West Performing Arts Company Holiday Experience
The Nutcracker performance
The Nutcracker performance(Colorado West Performing Arts Company)
By Parker Way
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This holiday season the Colorado West Performing Arts Company, a Grand Junction based professional ballet company, is offering a Christmas experience of The Nutcracker Ballet for family and friends to enjoy.

The holiday classic is a combination of dancing and music, plus an array of costumes to create a enchanting experience for everybody to enjoy. The show features 14 company dancers and trainees performing alongside three casts of 80 local Colorado youth dancers. The performance is just under two hours in length with a 15-20 minute intermission. The final performance dates remaining are December 21st-23rd at 7pm as well as December 22nd and 23rd at 2pm. Ticket prices range from $25-50 available to purchase on coloradowestpac.org/nutcracker. Snacks and beverages are available at concessions and if you are in the holiday spirit Nutcracker merchandise is available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51
More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel
Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.
People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine...
High speed internet coming to Palisade
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Temperatures may cool down next weekend.
Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.

Latest News

Leaving your car to idle could cost you a $60 fine.
Winter temps lead to rise in ‘puffing’ thefts
Holiday window decor
Downtown Grand Junction hosts holiday window display contest
People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine...
High speed internet coming to Palisade
The Nutcracker performance
The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance