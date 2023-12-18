Downtown Grand Junction hosts holiday window display contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As you stroll main street during the holidays it’s evident out downtown shops and boutiques put in dedicated hours towards perfecting their holiday window decor. It’s a vital way shops get customers in the door. This year, it’s also a competition. Downtown GJ shops are competing for the best window display which will be chosen by the community.

Voting ends Sunday, December 17th. If you have not voted, head here.

Winners will be announced tomorrow on the Downtown GJ social medias. g

