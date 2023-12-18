Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.

Temperatures may cool down next weekend.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The work week will start warm. Hopefully, this is the last work week you must partake in for many until Christmas. By 7 AM, it will be 25°. By 11 AM, it will warm to 39°. By 1 PM, it will be 45°, and by 3 PM, it will warm to 48°. By 5 PM, it will begin to cool back down with the sunset.

A Look Ahead

The forecasted high temperatures are high for the start of the week. The high temperatures are 10-15 degrees warmer than they typically are for this point in the calendar year. The high on Monday will be 50°. The high on Tuesday will be 53°. The high on Wednesday will be 52°. The high on Thursday will be 53°.

As we approach Christmas, many may wonder about the odds of a white Christmas. The Grand Valley does not typically see heavy amounts of snow. Therefore, the odds of snow on Christmas is significantly lower. There is a 10-40% chance for snow on Christmas for the Western Slope.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The rest of the evening here in Grand Junction will cool down from our temperatures in the high 40s. By 7 PM, it will be 36°. By 9 PM, it will be 32°. By 10 PM, it will be 30°.

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 24° in Grand Junction, 26° in Delta, 21° in Montrose, and 18° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 50° in Grand Junction, 51° in Delta, 50° in Montrose, and 53° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51
More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist

Latest News

Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.
Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
First Alert Weather -- forecast for 12/16/23
The Western Slope will have a sunny weekend.
The dry and warm weather pattern will continue throughout the weekend and into the coming week.
Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are the established theme of the next...
Geminids Meteor Shower peaks, then the weekend is unseasonably warm and dry