Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.

The work week will start warm. Hopefully, this is the last work week you must partake in for many until Christmas. By 7 AM, it will be 25°. By 11 AM, it will warm to 39°. By 1 PM, it will be 45°, and by 3 PM, it will warm to 48°. By 5 PM, it will begin to cool back down with the sunset.

A Look Ahead

The forecasted high temperatures are high for the start of the week. The high temperatures are 10-15 degrees warmer than they typically are for this point in the calendar year. The high on Monday will be 50°. The high on Tuesday will be 53°. The high on Wednesday will be 52°. The high on Thursday will be 53°.

As we approach Christmas, many may wonder about the odds of a white Christmas. The Grand Valley does not typically see heavy amounts of snow. Therefore, the odds of snow on Christmas is significantly lower. There is a 10-40% chance for snow on Christmas for the Western Slope.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The rest of the evening here in Grand Junction will cool down from our temperatures in the high 40s. By 7 PM, it will be 36°. By 9 PM, it will be 32°. By 10 PM, it will be 30°.

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 24° in Grand Junction, 26° in Delta, 21° in Montrose, and 18° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 50° in Grand Junction, 51° in Delta, 50° in Montrose, and 53° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

