Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday

West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction
West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday, Dec. 23rd, opening their doors to the community providing free dental care.

All 140 of Comfort Dentals general dentistry offices will be providing free dental care to any and all people that who head to their office that day (the 23rd). You do not need to sign up or book an appointment in advance, you just need to show up the day of. The Care Day event in Grand Junction will start early morning at 7:30 a.m. and will cut into the beginning of the afternoon, ending at 11:30 a.m.

In 2022, almost 4,000 patients were seen by 375 Comfort Dental dentists, who provided over $1,100,000 in collective free care. Services provided include anything that can be done in one visit which ranges from cleanings, extractions, fillings, etc.

You can find more information about Comfort Dental’s Care Day here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51
More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel
Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.
People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine...
High speed internet coming to Palisade
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Temperatures may cool down next weekend.
Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.

Latest News

People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine...
High speed internet coming to Palisade
Grand Junction downtown holiday window display contest.
Downtown Grand Junction hosts holiday window display contest
The Nutcracker performance
The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance
Gray Wolves will continue to be introduced in Colorado
A federal judge rules to not stop gray wolf reintroduction in Colorado