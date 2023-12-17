Saturday Night Showcase: Maverick Swim & Dive Domination and Broncos Playoff Push

By Parker Way and (Garrett Brown)
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday was a busy day of sports across Colorado, at the high school, colligate and pro level.

Parker Way and Garrett Brown break down everything that went down.

The Fruita Monument High School Boys Basketball Team moved to 9-0 maintaining their perfect record on the season after a flawless three days at the Palisade Winter Classic, including a rivalry win over Grand Junction.

Colorado Mesa University continues their dominance in the pool. CMU Women’s Swim and Dive claimed the No.1 Spot in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association Division II Top 25 dual meet poll, gaining one spot, after being ranked second in November. The Mavericks have held the number one spot one other time, about this time of year last year.

Meanwhile on the Maverick Men’s Team Redshirt Junior Ben Sampson set a 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:02.46, well under the the he qualifying standard of 2:03.49. The posted time makes it the second event Sampson has qualified for along with the 100-meter backstroke.

At the Professional level, the triple threat of Colorado pro teams, The Avalanche, Nuggets, and Broncos all lost on Saturday.

Recap of the Nuggets last second heartbreaking defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder can be found here.

The Broncos lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions can be found here.

