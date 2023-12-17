High speed internet coming to Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High speed fiber internet is going live in Palisade.

People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine Motel at 11:30 for lighting the fiber internet. Clearnetworx is the first fiber company to lease space in Palisade.

Millions of dollars went into the town’s fiber infrastructure.

Clearnetworx will be activating its circuit to deliver gigabit internet to pre-registered customers.

Installations for the fiber internet will be ongoing and residents can see when their zone goes live here.

