High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.

A high-pressure ridge continues to cause dry and consistent weather on the Western Slope. The ridge is currently located just west of Colorado. The temperatures in the valley are warm as a result of its presence.

Our Next 24 Hours

With that being said, Sunday will be relatively warm with clear skies. The day will start at 25°. By noon it will warm to 43°; in the afternoon, it will reach 48°.

The lows for tonight will be 24° in Grand Junction, 23° in Delta, 22° in Montrose, and 19° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 50° in Grand Junction, 50° in Delta, 47° in Montrose, and 52° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

A Look Ahead

Will this warm weather subside in time for Christmas? The Western Slope of Colorado sits in the 10-30% range for its chances of snow. The mountains and higher elevations are more likely to see snow for the holidays.

With this high-pressure ridge keeping Grand Junction dry, we will also see warm temperatures this week. Forecasted high temperatures for this weekend and the start of the week are in the upper 40s to low 50s. The forecasted highs for this upcoming week are 10-15 degrees above average for this point in the calendar year.

