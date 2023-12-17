Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:47 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Animal care teams at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, are celebrating a milestone birth.

They announced Saturday the birth of an African elephant calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It is the first calf born at the theme park in seven years.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.

Officials say she is now bonding with her mother, Nadirah. She was born at the park in 2005.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for its commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The park is home to various animals, and many of them participate in breeding programs to help conserve endangered species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51
More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist
More than half of Colorado teachers say they’re thinking about leaving the profession soon,...
More than half of Colorado teachers say they’re thinking about leaving the profession soon, survey shows

Latest News

KJCT NEWS THE 10 VOD
Saturday Night Showcase: Maverick Swim & Dive Domination and Broncos Playoff Push
Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive