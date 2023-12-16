Record-setting Harding runs to Division II championship, 38-7 over Colorado School of Mines

A player for Colorado School of Mines waits to take the field in the first half of the NCAA...
A player for Colorado School of Mines waits to take the field in the first half of the NCAA Division II college football championship against Ferris State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Blake Delacruz rushed for 208 yards, Braden Jay added 161 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and Harding won its first Division II championship, defeating Colorado School of Mines 38-7 on Saturday.

Jay’s 73-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bisons a 28-7 lead and they added a Grant Ennis field goal and a short scoring run by quarterback Cole Keylon.

The Bisons needed less than what for them would be an average day on the ground (404 yards per game) to become the first team to rush for 6,000 yards in a season at any level of NCAA football. They gained 502 yards to finish with 6,161 yards.

John Matocha completed 24 of 33 passes for 270 yards for the Orediggers. He threw one touchdown pass and was intercepted once. His 2-yard touchdown toss to Noah Roper increased his all-divisions record for most career total touchdowns (191) and Division II record for most career touchdown passes (162).

Harding led 21-7 at halftime after two touchdown runs by Jay and one from Jhalen Spicer. The Bisons’ flexbone churned out 228 yards in the half, with Delacruz gaining 101 yards on 13 carries.

Harding (15-0) stopped Colorado School of Mines (14-1) on a fourth-down play at the 10-yard line in the second quarter and the Orediggers reached the Harding 32-yard line before Jacob Click missed a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the half. The Orediggers finished 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Although dominated by third-ranked Harding, the game was a matchup of Harding’s No. 2 defense and No. 3 offense in Division II against top-ranked Mines’ No. 2 offense and No. 3 defense. The Bisons outgained the Orediggers 548-341.

School of Mines was runner-up to Ferris State in 2022, the year Matocha won the Harlon Hill Trophy. Matocha finished second to Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski in this year’s Harlon Hill vote, which was announced on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51
More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting
Nomad Bowlz security footage shows daytime theft of generator
Nomad Bowlz security footage shows daytime theft of generator
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist
Family speaks out for the first time following death of Boulder teen cyclist
More than half of Colorado teachers say they’re thinking about leaving the profession soon,...
More than half of Colorado teachers say they’re thinking about leaving the profession soon, survey shows

Latest News

Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies
Christmas sweaters hanging on a rack
It’s national ugly Christmas sweater day