Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Day two of the Palisade Winter Classic Basketball Tournament saw four teams punch their tickets to the championships, and others pick up meaningful wins before winter break.

Highlights and recap from the first day can be found here.

Here is all the scores from Friday.

Boys Semifinals

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Silver Creek Raptors 74-61

Grand Junction Tigers defeat Palisade Bulldogs 49-40

Girls Semifinals

D’Evelyn Jaguars defeat Fruita Monument Wildcats 63-42

Mead Mavericks defeat Palisade Bulldogs 53-21

The Girls Championship between De’Evelyn and Mead will be at 12:00p.m. the Boys Championship between Fruita Monument and Grand Junction will follow at 1:30p.m.

Boys Consolation

Central Warriors defeat Delta Panthers 57-55

Mead Mavericks defeat Montezuma-Cortez panthers 81-38

Girls Consolation

Central Warriors defeat Silver Creek Raptors 49-37

Delta Panthers defeat Grand Junction 77-31

