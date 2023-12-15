Geminids Meteor Shower peaks, then the weekend is unseasonably warm and dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are the established theme of the next week.

Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Visibility forecasts are good for us all across Western Colorado. The Geminid Meteor Shower is usually one of the best of the year and can offer a display of up to dozens of meteors per hour. Best viewing is after 10 PM. Just find a nice dark area and look up! Dress for the cold if you’re going out to watch.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly Drought Monitor update shows persistent moderate drought across much of Western Colorado. A week after severe drought eased along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose, a new area of severe drought has developed along Highway 550 from Montrose to around Telluride. We need moisture. We do see some indication of rain and snow by late next week, but it’s not likely to be nearly enough.

Our Next Weather Maker

High pressure building over the interior west of U.S. will be the main feature affecting our weather for much of the next week. It will be centered west of us through this weekend, keeping us locked within a dry northerly wind flow. The center of the high pressure will shift to our east next week, offering a warmer and more humid wind flow. That will set us up for more clouds and perhaps some rain or snow late next week. There’s a lot of time to watch that between now and then.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees at 6 PM to middle 30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 25 degrees around Grand Junction, 20 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 17 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to near 40 degrees at 11 AM, then to mid-to-upper 40s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez.

