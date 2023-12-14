Staying active with Gracie Jiu Jitsu

Gracie Jiu Jitsu
Gracie Jiu Jitsu(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holidays are here and for many that means eating plenty of delicious food. If you like to stay active but may be traveling, there are plenty of ways to keep your body moving.

Jason and Desiree Padilla from Gracie Jiu Jitsu Grand Junction showed plenty of different moves for Workout Wednesday. “Almost all fights start standing up but end up on the ground so we’re going to start this from the ground up, just how to stand up in base, so once were up we stay standing up,” Jason said.

Their business is moving early next year to Mesa Mall. It’s currently located at 2482 Patterson Rd #100, Grand Junction, CO 81505. You can expect them on our show in the future showing different moves that you can use to stay active and healthy.

