Nomad Bowlz security footage shows daytime theft of generator

The food truck issued a warning after the brazen theft
Nomad Bowlz, a local food truck, issued a warning to other food truck owners after a brazen mid-afternoon theft of their generator.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A popular local food truck, Nomad Bowlz, is reaching out to the community after a theft on Monday. A man, captured on security footage provided by the food truck owners, can be seen carrying off a crucial component of their business— a generator.

The security footage, shared with us by Nomad Bowlz, shows that on Monday afternoon around 2:30, an unidentified man approached the food truck, unplugged the generator, and casually walked away with it in his arms.

Candice Sisko, the owner of Nomad Bowlz, said that even though they have another generator, it affects their efficiency and operations. “How we get power is off of generators so when we’re down a generator or having issues with one, there are times we can’t function at all. Luckily, with this one, it was a backup generator that runs just a few things on our truck, so we’re still operational, but it still hurts,” Sisko said.

Sisko further emphasized the importance of the stolen generator to their business, not just for its practical functionality but also as a warning to fellow food truck owners.

