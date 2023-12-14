More than half of Colorado’s teachers considering throwing in the towel

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - 58%. That’s how many of Colorado’s teachers are contemplating leaving the profession in the near future.

That’s according to the Colorado Education Association’s state of education report for 2023-2024. In the report, the association asked teachers for their feed back, and nearly 60% of those surveyed said they were thinking of calling it quits.

Some of the reasons give range from ‘Unrealistic expectations and constant criticism being the basis of the job’, ‘High number of students, not enough support for behavior issues’, ‘complete lack of administrative support, leading to mental health and safety issues’, to ‘Inadequate resources to do the job’, and more.

The survey further found that 64% of educators said they are witnessing staffing shortages worse than ever before. The Colorado Department of Education’s licensure system currently tracks more than 130,000 licensed teachers and processes more than 40,000 new and renewing licenses annually. Which, the association reports, there should be enough licensed educators in the state. The association points out that ‘It is essential to recognize that Colorado does not suffer from an educator shortage; rather it faces a shortage of educators willing to work under untenable conditions.’

Citing educators reasonings for leaving, the association further said because the state has such a high turnover rate, the education field is losing educators so fast, it creates a shortage.

“Our students and educators deserve better,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association. “We must address the critically important tasks of investing in public education, respecting educators as professionals, and ensuring safe and conducive learning environments for our students and educators.”

