Help Wanted: Stolen Christmas decoration from Crestview neighborhood

Nativity Scene missing most important piece
Baby Jesus stolen from vintage nativity scene
Baby Jesus stolen from vintage nativity scene(KKCO/KJCT)
By Parker Way
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For nearly three decades now a Crestview neighborhood resident, David Hunt, has gone above and beyond to make sure his home is one of the most festive in his neighborhood during the holiday season. The majority of the neighborhood have followed his lead and decorate their homes alongside Hunt. Although in recent days the residents of the neighborhood noticed something was stolen from their nativity scene. The manger displaying Baby Jesus and the Lamb next to it are missing.

Mr. Hunt explained for the past eight years the neighborhood have displayed the Wiseman, Baby Jesus, and the animals to go around it. The vintage display for the past two years has been on the corner of the park. Hunt said “last year was no problem but this year, someone felt they needed a Baby Jesus and a lamb to go with it.” The neighborhood is asking for your help in finding the baby and the lamb. Baby Jesus is the size of a newborn.

Finally Mr. Hunt stated “whoever borrowed it from us if they could return it back so we could fix the nativity this year and if they need Baby Jesus, we will get them one for next year.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Valley rain and mountain snow are likely for some of us on Wednesday afternoon and evening....
Valley rain, mountain snow likely for part of Western Colorado Wednesday
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release

Latest News

Former Denver Post crime reporter Kirk Mitchell — who contributed to Pulitzer Prize-winning...
Former Denver Post crime reporter Kirk Mitchell dies of prostate cancer at 64
The Colorado cattle industry association filed a lawsuit Monday against state and federal...
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release
Anesthesiologist calls ketamine injection ‘extremely high risk’ in trial for paramedics...
Anesthesiologist calls ketamine injection ‘extremely high risk’ in trial for paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s death
Children’s Hospital reverses course on fully funded tuition benefit cut
Children’s Hospital reverses course on fully funded tuition benefit cut