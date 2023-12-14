Athlete of the Week: Marcus Meeks

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Caprock Academy Eagles Hockey Team made history, winning the first ever High School Hockey game in the Grand Valley, taking down the Fort Collins Lambkins, 1-0.

A big part of the historic win and shutting out the Lambkins was the efforts of their Goalkeeper, Marcus Meeks.

“I was really nervous coming in. I didn’t know how good these guys were. I’ve never played them before,” Meeks said.

Possibly under more pressure than when the game was a 0-0 tie, the Eagles took the 1-0 lead on a shot by Senior Jacob Carmichael, the Eagles then had to turn to Meeks to help Limit the Fort Collins offense.

“That’s a really scary time as a goaltender being only one up having zero on your end. It’s kind of like a well, if they look get one in, I don’t know, if we’re going to get another one in. It’s kind of a really anxious time,” Meeks said.

It’s been a long path to get to playing games for Meeks and the rest of the Eagles. First they had to form an amalgamation of players form schools all over the valley. But Meeks has been at the center of things all along, as the lone player on the current roster enrolled at The Caprock Academy, he fought hard to bring High School Hockey to the Grand Valley.

“I mean, I’ve been trying to push for this team for a very long time and all the surveys and stuff that they asked us to do I always comment, Hey, we should have a hockey team. Because, you know, that’s what I’ve done forever,” Meeks said.

Meeks and the rest of the Eagles will be back on the ice, Friday when they travel over to play Glenwood Springs, then returning home Saturday to take on Steamboat Springs at Rivercity Sportsplex.

