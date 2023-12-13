“Working for You”, Never ‘click on the link’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday season serves as a prime example of why consumers should never click on suspicious links. The American Association of Retired Persons has reported a significant increase in fake delivery service texts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when online shopping became more prevalent. Reputable delivery services such as the United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon do not require customers to provide any personal information when sending delivery updates. However, fake delivery texts exploit consumers’ curiosity, especially those who anticipate unexpected gifts.

These fraudulent texts often entice recipients with the promise of an undelivered package that “needs to be delivered,” accompanied by a subtle threat. One telltale sign of a scam is if the link and sender’s information consist of random letters. In a recent investigation by KJCT’s “Working for You” Team, a link was clicked that led to a page requesting an updated address and phone number. Subsequently, another page requested a $3 redelivery fee and credit card information. This serves as a clear example of a scam.

To protect yourself, remember these key points: legitimate delivery texts only provide information and should never request personal information or payment for redelivery. Amazon, for instance, may include a link in their driver updates, but this link will direct you to their official website and require your login information. If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a text, it is best to bypass the link and instead visit the sender’s website directly to check for any messages.

Legitimate retailers like Amazon typically send texts from a consistent five or six-digit number. Stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams during the holiday season and beyond.

