‘Shop with a Cop’ brightens the holiday season for Grand Valley families

5th graders given opportunity to spend day with local law enforcement
Shop with a Cop 2023
Shop with a Cop 2023(KKCO/KJCT)
By Parker Way
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 31st annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event concluded Tuesday afternoon a important time for local law enforcement and dozens of kids in need to spend time bonding during the holiday season.

Officers from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Palisade Police Department, Fruita Police Department, D51 Security Officers and the Colorado State Patrol gathered to assist 50 5th grade students from across Mesa County. Each student was awarded $250 to spend on Christmas gifts for their family members and hopefully a little something for themselves.

The day began with breakfast with officers followed by shopping at Walmart in the Rimrock shopping center buying gifts with the assistance from volunteers and Walmart associates and concluded with lunch.

Grand Junction Police Officer Justin Trejo expressed the importance of this event for the community and the kids saying “This gives us a chance for them to get to know us personally for us to know them personally and take them around and take them shopping and hopefully introduce them to a holiday season they haven’t had before.” Furthermore Dani Morlang a dispatcher for the Grand Junction regional communication center shared why this event is special for her “really just the smile on the kids faces but some of the gifts just seeing them buying pillows and blankets for themselves and their siblings a lot of the kids are just buying gifts mostly for other people and not so much themselves.”

