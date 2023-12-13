Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Valley rain and mountain snow are likely for some of us on Wednesday afternoon and evening....
Valley rain, mountain snow likely for part of Western Colorado Wednesday
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Colorado mountain town says it can’t handle 125 arriving migrants
Colorado mountain town says it can’t handle 125 arriving migrants

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
Baby Jesus stolen from neighborhood nativity scene.
Baby Jesus stolen from neighborhood nativity scene.