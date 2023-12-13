Four officers charged with failure to intervene in Christian Glass shooting make first court appearance

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday, four of the six officers charged for their alleged failure to intervene in the police shooting of Christian Glass appeared in court for their arraignment.

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow and Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie were seen entering the court premises Tuesday morning. Additionally present were Randy Williams, the head of the Georgetown Police Department, and former Clear Creek Deputy Tim Collins.

The charges stem from the June 2020 shooting incident that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. Glass had called 911 seeking help and was fatally shot. The four officers are collectively charged with failing to intervene in the shooting.

Christian’s father, Simon Glass, expressed hope that these additional charges would send a clear message. “I think this is how change happens when people who think that just standing around watching someone be attacked and murdered, is, you know, what you do sometimes have to realize and learn that no, that’s wrong,” said Simon. Christian Glass was fatally shot after calling 911 for help during a mental health episode and had done nothing wrong.

The other two officers present at the scene that night are scheduled to appear in court in January. Meanwhile, the former deputy accused of firing the shot that killed Christian Glass is awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges.

The case has garnered significant attention across Colorado, raising questions about police accountability and and the obligation of officers to intervene in situations where excessive force is used. The court proceedings for the officers involved will continue as the case unfolds into next year.

