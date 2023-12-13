Baby Jesus stolen from neighborhood nativity scene.

A neighborhood in Grand Junction is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
By Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood in Grand Junction is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Over the past weekend, the Crestview neighborhood noticed that their Christmas decorations were incomplete. For nearly three decades, David Hunt, a resident of Crestview, has gone to great lengths to ensure that his home is one of the brightest in the neighborhood during the holiday season. Hunt explains that they traditionally turn on the lights on Thanksgiving night and turn them off after New Year’s. The rest of the neighborhood has followed his lead, with the majority of people lighting up their homes. Despite the challenges posed by COVID and other times, they have continued this tradition.

Ken Fuller, another resident, proudly displays picturesque lawn ornaments, including a joy sign where people come to take their marriage vows and children and grandchildren gather. The neighborhood also collaborates to set up a nativity scene, complete with the Wiseman, baby Jesus, and animals. They have had this nativity scene for about eight years, and it has become a beloved community tradition.

However, recently, David and the neighborhood noticed that their vintage nativity scene was missing its most important piece: baby Jesus. David explains that the baby Jesus and the manger were there, along with a little lamb. The manger had been moved to a spot on the corner of the park just two years ago. They had no issues last year, but this year, someone decided to take the baby Jesus and the lamb. Now, they are reaching out for help to find the missing pieces. David describes the baby Jesus as being newborn-sized.

When asked if he or the rest of the neighborhood is angry about the theft, David responds with a heartwarming reply. He asks whoever borrowed the baby Jesus to kindly return it so they can fix the nativity scene this year. And if they need a baby Jesus for next year, they will gladly provide one.

