Unsafe working conditions prompt Swissport workers to stage one-day strike at DIA

At Denver International Airport, cargo company workers are making their voices heard through a strike, protesting against what they perceive as unsafe working c
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - At Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, workers from the company Swissport were staging a strike in protest of what they deem as unsafe working conditions that the company has neglected to address. The cargo workers rallied at the main terminal on Level 5 in the plaza near the Westin Hotel.

The striking Swissport workers highlighted several concerns as the impetus for their one-day strike. Among the key issues— faulty and broken equipment, hazardous working temperatures in company-owned facilities, and insufficient safety training. These grievances have prompted the workers to take collective action to draw attention to what they believe to be inadequate and unsafe working conditions.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
First year success with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Grand Junction chapter
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Police lights
Fire and vandalism on 10th and Grand: GJPD need community help
Our new week is unseasonably warm - while still being cool enough for jackets and coats - and...
This week will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm

Latest News

CMU observatory work KJCT
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Colorado mountain town says it can’t handle 125 arriving migrants
Colorado mountain town says it can’t handle 125 arriving migrants
‘Tis the season: Flu and RSV hospitalizations hit Mesa County
‘Tis the season: Flu and RSV hospitalizations hit Mesa County