‘Tis the season: Flu and RSV hospitalizations hit Mesa County

Health officials advise vigilance
Mesa County Public Health confirms its first flu and RSV hospitalizations this season amid a surge in doctor and emergency room visits.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a recent development, Mesa County Public Health has confirmed the first hospitalizations related to flu and RSV this season. These hospitalizations coincide with a notable increase in doctor visits for flu-related concerns and emergency room visits.

Mesa County Health officials emphasize that it is not uncommon to see a surge in cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses following holidays like Thanksgiving when large gatherings occur. According to data from December of last year, it was the highest number of flu hospitalizations for the season.

Health officials stressed the importance of preventative measures, urging people to stay home if they are feeling unwell. Additionally, practicing frequent handwashing and adopting proper respiratory etiquette by covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing is advised. These precautions can help curb the spread of respiratory illnesses, especially during a season marked by increased social interactions during holiday gatherings.

As Mesa County monitors the health landscape, citizens are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect themselves and the community during the respiratory disease season.

