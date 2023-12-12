Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits

As mandated by Colorado law the community is being notified about James Lee Armstrong.
As mandated by Colorado law the community is being notified about James Lee Armstrong.(GJPD)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand junction police Department informed residents of a sex offender’s release within the city’s limits.

As mandated by Colorado law the community is being notified about James Lee Armstrong. Armstrong currently resides at 3146 Lakeside Dr. #302.

The purpose of the released information is to notify the public, it is not to be used to threaten or harass Armstrong, according to the GJPD.

If you see Armstrong or any other registered sex offender engaged in suspicious activity, you are asked to call 911.

If you have any questions about Armstrong or any other sex offender living within city limits, you may call the sex offender management division at (970)-549-5234.

